Iran: UN Expands Investigations into Rights Violations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Overview during the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, February 26, 2024. © 2024 Janine Schmitz/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council’s adoption of a resolution to continue the Fact-Finding Mission on Iran and significantly broaden the scope of its investigations is a crucial step for tackling the deepening crisis of impunity in Iran, Human Rights Watch said today. The Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, advocated for by a large number of human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, was…


