Industrial chicken farms are trashing Britain’s rivers – and planning reforms could make things worse

By Rosalind Malcolm, Professor of Environmental Law, Director of Environmental Regulatory Research Group (ERRG), University of Surrey
Once voted the UK’s favourite river, the River Wye flows from the Welsh mountains to the Severn estuary – 150 miles through an officially recognised “national landscape”. But this idyllic picture is changing, as the river is gradually choked by waste from industrial chicken farming.

The Wye is perhaps the most extreme example, but the nearby…The Conversation


