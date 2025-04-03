Tolerance.ca
Why has Trump launched so many tariffs and will it cause a recession? Expert Q&A

By Linda Yueh, Fellow in Economics/Adjunct Professor of Economics, University of Oxford
Donald Trump has always talked about how much he likes tariffs. And on April 2 2025, he showed that he meant it. For the president it was “liberation day”, but for his fellow world leaders it was a tense wait to see what percentage figure would be attached to their country’s vital exports.

Those tariff rates ranged from 10% for the UK to 49% for Cambodia, charges which Trump says will raise trillions of dollars for the US economy and “make America wealthy again”.

“Our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered,” he said, before unveiling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
