From business exports to veteran care − here’s what some of the 35,000 federal workers in the Philadelphia region do

By Todd Aagaard, Professor of Law, Villanova School of Law
Over a dozen federal agencies have offices in the Philly area. Understanding what they do can highlight how mass layoffs and cutbacks might affect the region.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
