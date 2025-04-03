Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lowering the cost of insurance in Colorado – a new analysis of the Peak Health Alliance

By Mark Meiselbach, Assistant Professor of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Matthew Eisenberg, Associate Professor of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
A community-led partnership in Colorado designed to negotiate health care prices lowered health care premiums in 2020 and 2021, we find in our new paper in the Journal of Risk and Insurance. The nonprofit organization is called the Peak Health Alliance.

As health care premiums continue to rise nationwide, many employers have formed so-called purchasing alliances in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
