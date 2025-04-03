Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs are the highest in decades − an economist explains how that could hurt the US

By Bedassa Tadesse, Professor of Economics, University of Minnesota Duluth
President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping new tariff plan on April 2, 2025, to reshape U.S. trade and boost domestic industry.

Framing the announcement as “Liberation Day,” he proposed a 10% tariff on essentially all imports, with steeper rates for major trade partners, including 34% on Chinese goods and 20% on those from the European Union. Starting April 3, a 25%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI’s bitter truth: It has biases, too
~ Kenya: Meta can be sued in Kenya for role in Ethiopia conflict
~ COVID modelling reveals new insights into ancient social distancing – podcast
~ Imagining what the world could look like without fossil fuels spurs people to action
~ Vitamin D builds your bones and keeps your gut sealed, among many other essential functions − but many children are deficient
~ From business exports to veteran care − here’s what some of the 35,000 federal workers in the Philadelphia region do
~ Lowering the cost of insurance in Colorado – a new analysis of the Peak Health Alliance
~ Medicare Advantage is covering more and more Americans − some because they don’t get to choose
~ Susan Monarez, Trump’s nominee for CDC director, faces an unprecedented and tumultuous era at the agency
~ Why tattoos are such an unreliable marker of gang membership
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter