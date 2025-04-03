Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

States Take Steps Toward Reforming Economic Approaches with Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, June 13, 2022. © 2022 Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Photo On April 3, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted by consensus a resolution about “the realization in all countries of economic, social and cultural rights”. This year’s text focuses on the importance of development financing in fulfilling these rights.The resolution, which has been adopted regularly since 2007, addresses for the first time key issues in global economic debates, such as international tax cooperation, debt, public…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
