Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK wants to screen Netflix’s Adolescence in schools. Should you watch it with your child?

By Joanne Orlando, Researcher, Digital Literacy and Digital Wellbeing, Western Sydney University
Before you turn on the TV, remember Adolescence is not a documentary. It is a drama series. And the issues it raises require care and nuance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is TikTok right? Do I need to eat more protein?
~ What Donald Trump’s dramatic US trade war means for global climate action
~ Grattan on Friday: Trying too hard for a special tariff deal with Trump could be the wrong way to go
~ Argentina: Abusive Response to Protest
~ US: End Campaign of Draconian Campus Arrests
~ In Azerbaijan, the statutory rape of a minor sparks an outcry
~ Belgium: Persistent failure to provide reception violates rights and dignity of people seeking asylum
~ Faced with new tariffs and a truculent Trump, Japan and South Korea toe a cautious line
~ Scientists worked with Warlpiri to track down bilby poo – and uncover clues to help conserve these iconic animals
~ Australia and New Zealand are plagued by ‘tall poppy syndrome’. But would a cure be worse than the disease?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter