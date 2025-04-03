Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Abusive Response to Protest

By Human Rights Watch
A riot police officer shoots a tear gas canister at protesters during a demonstration of pensioners calling for improvements to their pensions and access to free medicines, among other demands, in Buenos Aires on March 12, 2025. © LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Argentine authorities should investigate security forces’ use of force to confront a protest led by pensioners and review an “anti-protest” protocol that opens the door to abuse, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 12, 2025, hundreds of pensioners gathered outside Argentina’s National Congress in…


© Human Rights Watch -
