Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Australia doesn’t care about me’: women international students suffering alarming rates of sexual violence

By Laura Tarzia, Professor and Co-Lead of the Sexual and Family Violence Program at the Department of General Practice & Primary Care, The University of Melbourne
Helen Forbes-Mewett, Associate Professor, Sociology, Monash University
Ly Tran, Professor and ARC Future Fellow, School of Education, Deakin University
Mandy McKenzie, Research fellow, Department of General Practice and Primary Care, The University of Melbourne
Every year, more than 700,000 international students leave their homes to study in Australia.

Around half are women.

For most of these students, the experience is positive. Many choose to remain in Australia for employment or migration.

However, for others, what should be a dream opportunity is shattered by experiences of violence.

An unsafe space for some


Australia has long been regarded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Azerbaijan, the statutory rape of a minor sparks an outcry
~ Belgium: Persistent failure to provide reception violates rights and dignity of people seeking asylum
~ Scientists worked with Warlpiri to track down bilby poo – and uncover clues to help conserve these iconic animals
~ Australia and New Zealand are plagued by ‘tall poppy syndrome’. But would a cure be worse than the disease?
~ In Australia, 1 in 5 road deaths is a motorcyclist. We can make them safer
~ Slammed by tariffs and defence demands, Japan and South Korea toe a cautious line with Trump
~ Trump’s trade war will hurt everyone – from Cambodian factories to US online shoppers
~ Supreme Court considers whether states may prevent people covered by Medicaid from choosing Planned Parenthood as their health care provider
~ New research reveals chemical secrets of Earth’s crust 4.5 billion years ago
~ Trump highlights Australian beef in ‘Liberation Day’ trade crackdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter