‘Australia doesn’t care about me’: women international students suffering alarming rates of sexual violence
By Laura Tarzia, Professor and Co-Lead of the Sexual and Family Violence Program at the Department of General Practice & Primary Care, The University of Melbourne
Helen Forbes-Mewett, Associate Professor, Sociology, Monash University
Ly Tran, Professor and ARC Future Fellow, School of Education, Deakin University
Mandy McKenzie, Research fellow, Department of General Practice and Primary Care, The University of Melbourne
Every year, more than 700,000 international students leave their homes to study in Australia.
Around half are women.
For most of these students, the experience is positive. Many choose to remain in Australia for employment or migration.
However, for others, what should be a dream opportunity is shattered by experiences of violence.
An unsafe space for some
Australia has long been regarded…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 2nd 2025