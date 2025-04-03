Tolerance.ca
Belgium: Persistent failure to provide reception violates rights and dignity of people seeking asylum

By Amnesty International
The Belgian authorities continue deny reception to thousands of people seeking asylum, forcing them into homelessness, in violation of the country’s obligations under international, EU and Belgian law, Amnesty International said today. In a new report, ‘Unhoused and Unheard: How Belgium’s persistent failure to provide reception violates asylum seekers’ rights’, Amnesty International documents how Belgium’s […] The post Belgium: Persistent failure to provide reception violates rights and dignity of people seeking asylum appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


