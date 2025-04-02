Tolerance.ca
Jane Rawson moved to ‘unspoiled’ Tasmania to outrun climate change, but the fearful questions followed

By David Carlin, Professor of Creative Writing, RMIT University
This is a ridiculous book. That’s not my opinion or choice of words. It is how Jane Rawson, the author, describes Human/Nature within its own pages. It’s a throwaway comment, perhaps one an editor would have questioned – the type of loose thread that could easily have been snipped with nobody the wiser.

The danger of self-deprecation is that it can be thrown back in your face. I don’t mean to do that, so much as to ask: what is it about this heartfelt book that moves its author to dismiss it, even in passing, as ridiculous?…The Conversation


