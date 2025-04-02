Tolerance.ca
Traumatic experiences and genetics may increase endometriosis risk, a new study finds

By Dora Koller, Postdoctoral Researcher in Women's Health, Universitat de Barcelona
Renato Polimanti, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, of Chronic Disease Epidemiology, and of Biomedical Informatics and Data Science, Yale University
Endometriosis is a chronic and systemic inflammatory disease where uterine endometrial-like tissue grows outside the uterus. The most common symptom is debilitating pelvic pain before and during menstruation, or during intercourse. It can also cause infertility and digestive issues such as painful bowel movements, among many other symptoms. Globally, it affects a staggering 10%-15% of female individuals of reproductive age: around 190 million people.

Despite its prevalence, researchers have not yet found a definitive cause for endometriosis. However, our research contributes to a growing…The Conversation


