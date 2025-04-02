Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Islamic State used video to legitimise its caliphate

By Moign Khawaja, Lecturer, School of Law and Government, Dublin City University (DCU), Dublin City University
The rise of the self-styled Islamic State (IS) has been described as an “accident of history” which took place as a result of the illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003.

The extremist organisation had existed as a mere “paper state” since its founding as the Islamic State…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
