Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By Stylianos Syropoulos, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
Gregg Sparkman, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Boston College
Churchgoers who think their religious leaders don’t believe humans are driving climate change are less likely to discuss it with fellow congregants or take action to mitigate the effects.
- Wednesday, April 2nd 2025