Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s civil servants are missing skills, especially when it comes to technology – report

By Mashupye Herbert Maserumule, Professor of Public Affairs, Tshwane University of Technology
Daniel Nkosinathi Mlambo, Lecturer of Public Administration and Policy, Tshwane University of Technology
John Ntshaupe Molepo, Associate Professor
Mogotsi Caiphus Maleka, Head of the Department of Public Management, Tshwane University of Technology
Moraka Arthur Shopola, Lecturer of Public Administration and Local Government, North-West University
Rasodi K Manyaka, Senior Lecturer of Public Affairs
Ricky Mukonza, Associate Professor , Tshwane University of Technology
South Africa’s goal since 2012 has been to build a capable and developmental state to address the twin challenges of poverty and inequality. The country’s National Development Plan defines a capable state as “well-run and effectively coordinated state institutions with skilled public servants”. A transformative and developmental role is about “consistently delivering high quality services” for the good of society.

To meet these goals, the country requires people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Schools and communities can help children bounce back after distressing disasters like the LA wildfires
~ Christian Zionism hasn’t always been a conservative evangelical creed – churches’ views of Israel have evolved over decades
~ Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
~ The never-ending sentence: How parole and probation fuel mass incarceration
~ In Israel, calls for genocide have migrated from the margins to the mainstream
~ With its executive order targeting the Smithsonian, the Trump administration opens up a new front in the history wars
~ Feeling FOMO for something that’s not even fun? It’s not the event you’re missing, it’s the bonding
~ 23andMe is potentially selling more than just genetic data – the personal survey info it collected is just as much a privacy problem
~ What parents need to know to talk to their children about the manosphere
~ Adolescence in schools: TV show’s portrayal of one boyhood may do more harm than good when used as a teaching tool
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter