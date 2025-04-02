Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do union endorsements make a difference in election campaigns?

By Larry Savage, Professor, Labour Studies, Brock University
Daniel Westlake, Assistant Professor, Political Studies, University of Saskatchewan
Nearly one in three workers in Canada is covered by a union contract, making union members a potentially powerful voting bloc at election time. It should therefore come as little surprise that federal parties have been making overt efforts to secure endorsements from labour unions and the votes of their members as election day nears.

The Canadian Union…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
