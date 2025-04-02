Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia’s civil war: what’s behind the Amhara rebellion?

By Amanuel Tesfaye, Doctoral Researcher, University of Helsinki
Yared Debebe, Assistant Professor, Political Science, University of Gondar
Ethiopia is in the grip of a civil war between federal government forces and the Fano, a loose alliance of ethnic-based militia in the Amhara region.

This conflict in Ethiopia’s north erupted less than a year after the devastating Tigray war, which ended in 2022.

The AmharaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
