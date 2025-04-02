Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Q&A: Meet Issahaku Tidoo Abass, Dagbani-language activist and Wikimedian from Ghana

By Guest Contributor
Through Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Wikimedia projects, Dagbani is gaining a stronger digital footprint, making it easier for future generations to access and learn their native language.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New research lays bare the harsh realities facing artists and arts workers
~ Pink slime and ‘truthpapers’: why more local news publications is not necessarily better
~ New Risks from Latest Scheme under Italy-Albania Immigration Deal
~ Q&A: Meet Issahaku Tidoo Abass, Dagbani-language activist and Wikimedian
~ ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix: A painful wake-up call about unregulated internet use for teens
~ The Medical Research Future Fund has grown far beyond its target. Why is so much of the money unused?
~ New NZ TV series Happiness gives us an engaging musical peak behind the amateur theatre curtain
~ US Senator Cory Booker just spoke for 25 hours in Congress. What was he trying to achieve?
~ Can you tell the difference between real and fake news photos? Take the quiz to find out
~ ‘He’s crazy!’ Here’s what we lose when we pathologize politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter