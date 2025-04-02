Tolerance.ca
Pink slime and ‘truthpapers’: why more local news publications is not necessarily better

By Brigid O'Connell, PhD candidate funded by the Australian Research Council (DP240103362) and former journalist, Deakin University
Kristy Hess, Professor (Communication), Deakin University
Securing the future of local journalism is attracting attention from industry, policymakers and academics across the globe, at a time when the landscape is radically shifting. “News deserts” are emerging and, to fill them, community Facebook pages, local government newsletters and digital startups are springing up.

But in this post-truth and fake news era, more new sources of local news may not necessarily be better.

The United…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
