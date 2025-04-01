Tolerance.ca
A new COVID variant is on the rise. Here’s what to know about LP.8.1

By Thomas Jeffries, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
More than five years since COVID was declared a pandemic, we’re still facing the regular emergence of new variants of the virus, SARS-CoV-2.

The latest variant on the rise is LP.8.1. It’s increasing in Australia, making up close to one in five COVID cases in New…The Conversation


