Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Arrest, Don’t Welcome ICC Fugitive Netanyahu

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, July 19, 2018. © 2018 Debbie Hill/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – Hungary should deny entry to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or arrest him if he enters the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Netanyahu’s office announced that he is planning to travel to Hungary on April 2, 2025, following an invitation by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.  Netanyahu is subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘He’s crazy!’ Here’s what we lose when we pathologize politics
~ Trips to the playground and jigsaw puzzles: five surprising ways to help children learn to write
~ Barry Lyndon at 50: why Kubrick’s most overlooked masterpiece deserves another viewing
~ An AI companion chatbot is inciting self-harm, sexual violence and terror attacks
~ Living in ‘garbage time’: when 500 million Chinese change their spending habits, the world feels it
~ Could you watch 8 plays in 12 hours? How The Player Kings creates binge-worthy Shakespeare
~ A new COVID variant is on the rise. Here’s what to know about LP.8.1
~ DR Congo: Surging violence as armed groups target civilians in the east, Human Rights Council hears
~ Brazil and Paraguay: Itaipú takes a step towards restoring land to the Avá Guaraní Paranaense People, but integral reparation is still pending
~ Defence is shaping up to be a key election issue, whether politicians like it or not
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter