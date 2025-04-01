Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil and Paraguay: Itaipú takes a step towards restoring land to the Avá Guaraní Paranaense People, but integral reparation is still pending

By Amnesty International
On 24 March, it was formally agreed that Itaipú Binacional should finance the purchase of 3,000 hectares of land in Brazil to restore part of the Avá Guaraní Paranaense territory that had been dispossessed and flooded for the construction and operation of the Itaipú hydroelectric dam. The dam, one of the largest in the world, […] The post Brazil and Paraguay: Itaipú takes a step towards restoring land to the Avá Guaraní Paranaense People, but integral reparation is still pending appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
