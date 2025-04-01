Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cancer patients from migrant backgrounds have a 1 in 3 chance of something going wrong in their care

By Ashfaq Chauhan, Research Fellow, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University
Melvin Chin, Senior Lecturer, School of Clinical Medicine, UNSW Sydney
Meron Pitcher, Honorary, Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Reema Harrison, Professor, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University
More than 7 million people in Australia were born overseas. Some 5.8 million people report speaking a language other than English at home.

But how well are we looking after culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) Australians?

In countries around the world, evidence suggests people from CALD backgrounds are at increased risk of harm as a result of the health care they receive when compared to the general population.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
