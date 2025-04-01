Cancer patients from migrant backgrounds have a 1 in 3 chance of something going wrong in their care
By Ashfaq Chauhan, Research Fellow, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University
Melvin Chin, Senior Lecturer, School of Clinical Medicine, UNSW Sydney
Meron Pitcher, Honorary, Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Reema Harrison, Professor, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University
More than 7 million people in Australia were born overseas. Some 5.8 million people report speaking a language other than English at home.
But how well are we looking after culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) Australians?
In countries around the world, evidence suggests people from CALD backgrounds are at increased risk of harm as a result of the health care they receive when compared to the general population.…
- Tuesday, April 1st 2025