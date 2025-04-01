Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A ban on price gouging and new powers to break up supermarkets are on the table this election. Would either work?

By Barbora Jedlickova, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, The University of Queensland
With the federal election campaign now underway, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised that if re-elected, Labor would seek to make price gouging illegal in the supermarket sector.

A new taskforce would be set up to examine the best way to do so, drawing on the experience…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
