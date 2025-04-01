Giving up a daily coffee or weekly parma? How the cost-of-living crisis is reshaping our spending habits
By Meg Elkins, Senior Lecturer, School of Economics, Finance and Marketing and Behavioural Business Lab Member, RMIT University
Lisa Farrell, Professor of Economics (Health Economist), RMIT University
Remember when grabbing a coffee was just… grabbing a coffee? When a parma at the local was a budget meal? When Friday night takeaway was a reward for getting through the week? It didn’t require a financial spread sheet.
For many families navigating the cost-of-living crisis these small indulgences now have to be accounted for. They’re not just automatic purchases.
We’re not just cutting back on buying large discretionary items, like new cars. The…
- Tuesday, April 1st 2025