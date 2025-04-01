Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Inhumane military attacks in earthquake areas hindering relief efforts

By Amnesty International
Myanmar’s military must refrain from deliberate air strikes and other forms of attack on civilian targets in areas impacted by last week’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake, Amnesty International said today as it called for aid to more quickly reach people in the epicentre of the disaster. Testimony gathered by Amnesty International in the days following the earthquake […] The post Myanmar: Inhumane military attacks in earthquake areas hindering relief efforts appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


