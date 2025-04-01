Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Finland: Move to leave convention banning anti-personnel mines could put civilian lives at risk

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that the Finnish government has initiated the process of withdrawing from the Ottawa convention, a landmark treaty prohibiting the use of anti-personnel mines, Esther Major, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Research in Europe, said: “The Finnish government’s move to leave the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention is a disturbing backward step that further […] The post Finland: Move to leave convention banning anti-personnel mines could put civilian lives at risk appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Inhumane military attacks in earthquake areas hindering relief efforts
~ Israel/ OPT: Investigate killings of paramedics and rescue workers in Gaza
~ Land reparations are possible − and over 225 US communities are already working to make amends for slavery and colonization
~ Planned blackouts are becoming more common − and not having cash on hand could cost you
~ GOP lawmakers eye SNAP cuts, which would scale back benefits that help low-income people buy food at a time of high food prices
~ America the secular? What a changing religious landscape means for US politics
~ How memes spread conspiracy theories – and what to consider before sharing one
~ How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars
~ ‘Putin’s brain’: Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian ultra-nationalist who has endorsed Donald Trump
~ The dark side of psychiatry – how it has been used to control societies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter