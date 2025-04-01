Land reparations are possible − and over 225 US communities are already working to make amends for slavery and colonization
By Sara Safransky, Associate Professor, Department of Human and Organizational Development, Vanderbilt University
Elsa Noterman, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, Queen Mary University of London
Madeleine Lewis, Doctoral Student, Department of Human and Organizational Development, Vanderbilt University
‘40 acres and a mule’ never happened. Now governments and communities across the US are redistributing land and wealth, from Evanston, Illinois, to Athens, Georgia.
- Tuesday, April 1st 2025