Planned blackouts are becoming more common − and not having cash on hand could cost you

By Jay L. Zagorsky, Associate Professor Questrom School of Business, Boston University
Are you prepared for when the power goes out? To prevent massive wildfires in drought-prone, high-wind areas, electrical companies have begun preemptively shutting off electricity. These planned shutdowns are called public safety power shutoffs, abbreviated to PSPS, and they’re increasingly common. So far this year, we’ve seen…The Conversation


