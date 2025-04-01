Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

America the secular? What a changing religious landscape means for US politics

By David Campbell, Packey J. Dee Professor of American Democracy, University of Notre Dame
Geoffrey C. Layman, Professor of Political Science, University of Notre Dame
After climbing for decades, the percentage of Americans with no religion has leveled off. For the past few years, the share of adults who identify as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” has stood at about 29%, according to a major study the Pew Research Center released Feb. 26, 2025.

But this hardly means that the “nones,” or their impact on American life, are going away. In fact, their sheer size makes it likely that they will increase…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Inhumane military attacks in earthquake areas hindering relief efforts
~ Finland: Move to leave convention banning anti-personnel mines could put civilian lives at risk
~ Israel/ OPT: Investigate killings of paramedics and rescue workers in Gaza
~ Land reparations are possible − and over 225 US communities are already working to make amends for slavery and colonization
~ Planned blackouts are becoming more common − and not having cash on hand could cost you
~ GOP lawmakers eye SNAP cuts, which would scale back benefits that help low-income people buy food at a time of high food prices
~ How memes spread conspiracy theories – and what to consider before sharing one
~ How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars
~ ‘Putin’s brain’: Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian ultra-nationalist who has endorsed Donald Trump
~ The dark side of psychiatry – how it has been used to control societies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter