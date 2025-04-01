Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How do coconuts get their water?

By Gaston Adoyo, Lecturer and researcher, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology
Coconut trees are iconic plants found across the world’s tropical regions. They’re called “nature’s supermarket” or the “tree of life” in several cultures because every part of the coconut tree is used. Its leaves can be used to thatch homes, its heart can be eaten and its roots have medicinal uses.

The refreshing liquid found within a young green coconut is a highly prized component of the coconut palm. Coconuts are unique in the world of fruits because they have a large internal cavity filled with water. Other fruits typically store water within individual cells or pulp.


