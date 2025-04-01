Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Signalgate’ was damaging to the Trump administration. It could be deadly for Yemeni civilians

By Sarah G. Phillips, Professor of Global Conflict and Development; Non-Resident Fellow at the Sana'a Center for Strategic Studies (Yemen), University of Sydney
The “Signalgate” story has received wall-to-wall coverage since Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, published explosive details about a Signal group chat where senior US officials discussed impending airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the coverage has focused on details of most concern to Western audiences, including the depth of the security breach, the classification status of the material that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
