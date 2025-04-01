Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Allow Immediate Aid to Quake-Stricken Areas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Medical workers transport an earthquake casualty at a hospital in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025. © 2025 SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s military junta should allow immediate unfettered access to humanitarian aid for earthquake survivors and lift restrictions that impede the emergency response, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the earthquake struck at 12:50 p.m. on March 28, 2025, the military has carried out airstrikes and limited internet access in severely affected areas, further complicating the humanitarian response.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
