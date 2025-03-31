Using tranquillisers on racehorses is ethically questionable and puts horses and riders at risk
By Paul McGreevy, Professor, School of Veterinary Science, University of Sydney
Cathrynne Henshall, Post-doctoral Fellow, School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences, Charles Sturt University
Workers in the Australian racing industry allege horses are being routinely medicated for track work, at the peril of rider and horse safety.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 31, 2025