Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a new wave of fighter jets could transform aerial combat

By David Bacci, Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Thermofluids Laboratory, University of Oxford
The most advanced fighter jets in the world are known as “fifth generation”. They contain technologies developed in the first part of the 21st century. Examples of fifth generation fighter jets include America’s F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor, China’s Chengdu J-20 and Russia’s Sukhoi SU-57.

Now, however, nations are moving ahead with the sixth generation of combat jets. In the past few months, China has flown its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
