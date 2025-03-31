Thanks to social media platforms, election interference is more insidious and pervasive than ever
By Andrew Buzzell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Rotman Institute of Philosophy, Western University
Election interference is a much broader phenomenon than is often assumed. Once limited to intimidation, voter fraud or hacking, election interference includes more mundane, pervasive and ubiquitous interactions. A seemingly innocuous and casual chat with a neighbour or barista could now be considered part of a hostile influence campaign.
From this perspective, interference is less about how ballots are cast and more about shaping the motivations, intentions and contexts in which voters think about politics. Yet those same processes, debates, persuasions and messy arguments are integral…
