Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thanks to social media platforms, election interference is more insidious and pervasive than ever

By Andrew Buzzell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Rotman Institute of Philosophy, Western University
Election interference is a much broader phenomenon than is often assumed. Once limited to intimidation, voter fraud or hacking, election interference includes more mundane, pervasive and ubiquitous interactions. A seemingly innocuous and casual chat with a neighbour or barista could now be considered part of a hostile influence campaign.

From this perspective, interference is less about how ballots are cast and more about shaping the motivations, intentions and contexts in which voters think about politics. Yet those same processes, debates, persuasions and messy arguments are integral…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to talk with children about Canada-U.S. tensions
~ How Beijing plans to bounce back against Trump’s tariffs
~ Inner London residents told me their food waste problems – composting definitely isn’t the answer
~ How a new wave of fighter jets could transform aerial combat
~ The lore of ‘lore’ – how fandoms created an online phenomenon from an Old English word
~ Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights dress is inaccurate, but not because it’s white – an expert explains
~ Idarucizumab, levetiracetam, ustekinumab: how do drugs get their names and why are they so hard to pronounce?
~ Protein is being added to yoghurt, bread and even coffee – but is it really good for our health?
~ Colombia’s fragile peace process in danger as guerrilla violence rises
~ What Britons and Europeans really think about immigration – new analysis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter