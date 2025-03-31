NZ’s Broadcasting Act is as old as Video Ezy. We need media reform for the streaming age
By Jesse Austin-Stewart, Lecturer, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Catherine Hoad, Senior Lecturer in Critical Popular Music Studies, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Dave Carter, Associate Professor, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Oli Wilson, Associate Professor of Music, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Government proposals for media reform are long overdue. But it’s also time for a bold strategic rethink to connect local creators with the right audiences.
- Monday, March 31, 2025