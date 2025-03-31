Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flawed medical studies can end up in doctors’ advice. We developed a tool to stop it

By Aya Mousa, Senior Research Fellow in Women's Cardiometabolic Health, Monash University
Ben W. Mol, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Monash University
Helena Teede, Director of Monash Centre for Health Research Implementation, Monash University
Good health care depends on evidence-based clinical practice guidelines. They translate the best available research into recommendations that shape diagnosis, treatment, and prevention strategies.

But what happens when the studies underpinning these guidelines are flawed?

Evidence suggests scientific misconduct – from fabricated or manipulated data to methodological errors and ethical concerns – is a growing problem. In some disciplines,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
