Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to talk to children about the Canada-U.S. tensions

By Jean-François Bureau, Professor, School of Psychology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Audrey-Ann Deneault, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Université de Montréal
Mainstream public discourse in the first months of 2025 have been dominated by tensions between Canada and United States. These include references to Canada becoming annexed as the 51st American state and the trade war, with threats and the application of tariffs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
