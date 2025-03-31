Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Arrest and surrender Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has invited and plans to host Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Hungary on Wednesday, Erika Guevara-Rosas the head of Global Research, Advocacy and Policy of Amnesty International said: “Prime Minister Netanyahu is an alleged war criminal, who is accused of using starvation as a method of warfare, intentionally […] The post Hungary: Arrest and surrender Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Autistic stimming explained – and why stopping it can lead to burnout
~ Donald Trump likes tariffs, but they damage the economies of everyone involved
~ Climate change isn’t fair but Tony Juniper’s new book explains how a green transition could be ‘just’
~ How viruses blur the boundaries of life
~ 23% of South Africa’s children suffer from severe hunger: we tested some solutions – experts
~ What is a ‘revisionist’ state, and what are they trying to revise?
~ As ‘right to die’ gains more acceptance, a scholar of Catholicism explains the position of the Catholic Church
~ The Panama Canal’s other conflict: Water security for the population and the global economy
~ Jets from powerful black holes can point astronomers toward where − and where not − to look for life in the universe
~ Why do dogs love to play with trash?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter