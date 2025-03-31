Donald Trump likes tariffs, but they damage the economies of everyone involved
By Muhammad Ali Nasir, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Leeds
Kausik Chaudhuri, Professor in Applied Econometrics, University of Leeds
Xinxin Wei, PhD Candidate in Economics, University of Leeds
Donald Trump is calling April 2 2025 “Liberation Day”. For the rest of the world it will just be the day when they discover the details of his latest round of tariffs.
Those tariffs have already become the stand out economic feature of Trump’s second term in the White House. And frankly, it’s been…
