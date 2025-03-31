Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump likes tariffs, but they damage the economies of everyone involved

By Muhammad Ali Nasir, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Leeds
Kausik Chaudhuri, Professor in Applied Econometrics, University of Leeds
Xinxin Wei, PhD Candidate in Economics, University of Leeds
Donald Trump is calling April 2 2025 “Liberation Day”. For the rest of the world it will just be the day when they discover the details of his latest round of tariffs.

Those tariffs have already become the stand out economic feature of Trump’s second term in the White House. And frankly, it’s been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary: Arrest and surrender Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court
~ Autistic stimming explained – and why stopping it can lead to burnout
~ Climate change isn’t fair but Tony Juniper’s new book explains how a green transition could be ‘just’
~ How viruses blur the boundaries of life
~ 23% of South Africa’s children suffer from severe hunger: we tested some solutions – experts
~ What is a ‘revisionist’ state, and what are they trying to revise?
~ As ‘right to die’ gains more acceptance, a scholar of Catholicism explains the position of the Catholic Church
~ The Panama Canal’s other conflict: Water security for the population and the global economy
~ Jets from powerful black holes can point astronomers toward where − and where not − to look for life in the universe
~ Why do dogs love to play with trash?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter