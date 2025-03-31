Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

23% of South Africa’s children suffer from severe hunger: we tested some solutions – experts

By Leila Patel, Professor of Social Development Studies, University of Johannesburg
Matshidiso Valeria Sello, Researcher, Centre for Social Development in Africa,, University of Johannesburg
Sadiyya Haffejee, Associate Professor, University of Johannesburg
A 2024 Unicef report found that 23% of South African children experience severe food poverty, eating less than two of the recommended five food groups per day. Unemployment, food insecurity, limited access to basic services and a lack of knowledge about nutrition all contribute to this. The lead researcher of this multidisciplinary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
