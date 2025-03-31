Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu could be on the cusp of transmitting between humans − but there are ways to slow down viral evolution

By Ron Barrett, Professor of Anthropology, Macalester College
At the viral chatter stage of an outbreak, pathogens are just starting to infect people in sporadic bursts. It’s a sign that a pandemic may be on the horizon.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary: Arrest and surrender Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court
~ Autistic stimming explained – and why stopping it can lead to burnout
~ Donald Trump likes tariffs, but they damage the economies of everyone involved
~ Climate change isn’t fair but Tony Juniper’s new book explains how a green transition could be ‘just’
~ How viruses blur the boundaries of life
~ 23% of South Africa’s children suffer from severe hunger: we tested some solutions – experts
~ What is a ‘revisionist’ state, and what are they trying to revise?
~ As ‘right to die’ gains more acceptance, a scholar of Catholicism explains the position of the Catholic Church
~ The Panama Canal’s other conflict: Water security for the population and the global economy
~ Jets from powerful black holes can point astronomers toward where − and where not − to look for life in the universe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter