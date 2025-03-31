Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why We Need a ‘Human Rights Economy’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Julius Kamau, a Kenyan human rights activist, holds a poster that reads "poverty is man-made" in Nairobi's Central Business District, October 25, 2022.  © 2022 Sipa via AP Images Since 2020, the five richest men in the world have doubled their fortunes while almost five billion people have become poorer. A growing sense of economic injustice and insecurity is contributing to the rise of authoritarian movements around the world. Meanwhile, the world is set to blast past global heating targets. But this is not inevitable. What if, instead, economic decisions were…


© Human Rights Watch -
