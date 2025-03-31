Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How should police officers use force? The Kristian White case is an insight into what the community thinks

By Emma Ryan, Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University
The police officer avoided jail time for the manslaughter of 95 year-old Clare Nowland. The case shows what the community thinks about how much is too much force.The Conversation


