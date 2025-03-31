Tolerance.ca
Why have supermarkets around Australia recalled bagged salad products? A gastroenterologist explains

By Vincent Ho, Associate Professor and Clinical Academic Gastroenterologist, Western Sydney University
People are being asked to check the use-by dates of bagged salad products they’ve purchased recently after a number of Australian supermarkets issued recalls due to potential bacterial contamination.

Recalls issued over the past week have affected bagged and pre-packaged salad products sold at supermarkets around the country including Coles,…The Conversation


