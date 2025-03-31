Tolerance.ca
In Ancient Greece and Rome, who were the harpies, and why did they stink so much?

By Kitty Smith, PhD Candidate in Classical Greek and Roman History, University of Sydney
Once yelled at women seen to be pestering or annoying – or at feminists questioning and threatening the status quo – “harpy” has long been used as a derogatory term targeting women.

But have you ever wondered what a harpy was in the first place?

Much like similar derogatory titles “siren” and “fury”, the term “harpy” is derived from a group of monstrous female figures from ancient Greek and Roman mythology.

Who were the harpies?


In Greek and Roman myth, the harpies were a group of animal-human hybrid monsters on par with other such mythological creatures…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
