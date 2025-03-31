Tolerance.ca
Iran: Unconditionally Release Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights defender Narges Mohammadi, Tehran, Iran, April 2, 2021. © 2021 Reihane Taravati/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities are threatening to return the human rights defender and Nobel Peace Laureate Narges Mohammadi to prison to serve the remainder of her unjust sentence as a means to pressure her to cease her rights advocacy, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately end their ongoing harassment and unconditionally release her and everyone else arbitrarily detained for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
