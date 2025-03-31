Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Free Blogger from Forced Psychiatric Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Uzbek blogger Valijon Kalonov at a psychiatric hospital in Jizzakh, Uzbekistan, where he has been forcibly detained since 2021 for criticizing the president. © Aleksey Garshin 2022 (Berlin, March 31, 2025) – The Uzbekistan government should immediately release and compensate the blogger and activist Valijon Kalonov who has been forcibly detained in a psychiatric hospital since December 2021, the Uzbek Forum for Human Rights and Human Rights Watch said today. On February 28, 2025, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) issued an opinion…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
